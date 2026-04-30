Mushroom cloud rises as drone strikes trigger state of emergency in Russia - VIDEO

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A new explosion has been reported in Russia’s Perm Krai, triggering a suspected toxic leak and sending a large white plume of smoke into the sky, according to local reports and social media channels.

Authorities reportedly issued emergency warnings across the city, with loudspeakers announcing an incident involving the release of a hazardous substance. An air raid alert was also activated in the wider region, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Videos circulating online showed a dense white cloud rising above the industrial area, with residents describing multiple explosions over a short period. The incident comes just a day after reports of strikes on nearby energy infrastructure.

Local sources suggested the affected site may be linked to oil transport or storage facilities, though official confirmation has not been provided. The area had already been impacted by previous drone activity targeting energy infrastructure.

The latest blast adds to a series of reported strikes on Russian industrial and energy sites deep inside the country, with repeated disruptions affecting key fuel and logistics facilities.

Authorities have not yet released details on casualties or the full scale of environmental impact.

News.Az