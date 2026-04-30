Russia strikes Odesa overnight, 16 injured

Photo: Buildings damaged as a result of the attack in Odesa (t.me/odesaMVA)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Odesa endured a heavy overnight assault as Russian strikes hit residential neighborhoods and civilian infrastructure, leaving at least 16 people injured and widespread destruction across the city.

Local officials said the attack came in two waves during the night of April 30, with the Prymorskyi District suffering the most severe damage. Multi-story apartment buildings caught fire after being struck, with flames engulfing upper floors and rooftops before emergency crews brought the blazes under control, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Several homes in central areas were also damaged, while a kindergarten building was left heavily impacted. A shopping center, hotel, and administrative facilities were among other sites hit, highlighting the scale of the strikes on civilian locations.

In the Khadzhybeiskyi District, infrastructure facilities, warehouses, and garage complexes were targeted, causing additional destruction. Dozens of vehicles, including buses and cars parked in lots, were either destroyed or severely damaged.

Among the injured is a 17-year-old boy, with two victims reported to be in critical condition and receiving intensive care. One person has been hospitalized, while others were treated on-site or directed to outpatient care.

More than 280 emergency personnel and dozens of equipment units were deployed to manage the aftermath, as response centers were set up to assist residents displaced or affected by the attacks.

The latest strikes add to a pattern of near-daily assaults on southern Ukraine. Recent days have also seen repeated attacks damaging residential buildings, port infrastructure, and logistics facilities, underscoring the continued pressure on the Black Sea city.

News.Az