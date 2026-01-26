Death toll rises to 18 in Philippine ferry disaster

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 18 bodies have been recovered and 24 people remain missing after an inter-island ferry sank early Monday in waters off Basilan province in the southern Philippines, authorities said.

The Philippine Coast Guard said at least 317 passengers and crew members were rescued after the M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 went down before 2 a.m. local time off Baluk-Baluk Island, in the municipality of Hadji Muhtamad, along the Sulu Sea, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the coast guard, the ferry was carrying 332 passengers and 27 crew members and was travelling from Zamboanga City to Jolo Island in Sulu province when it sank.

PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan told reporters in Manila that the vessel departed Zamboanga City port at around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday.

“The search and rescue operation is ongoing, but what I can say is that the ship was not overloaded,” Gavan said. “It has a maximum passenger capacity of 350, and the actual number of passengers on board, as declared by the master, was 332.”

Authorities said the cause of the sinking has yet to be determined.

