Death toll rises to 259 in China’s coronavirus outbreak

The death toll in China from the novel coronavirus outbreak has climbed to 259, the National Health Commission said Saturday, Anadolu Agency reported.

A total of 11,791 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the coronavirus (2019-nCoV) have been reported in China.

It was reported that 46 people have died in the last 24 hours and 17,988 were suspected of being infected.

More than 118,000 people are under medical observation.

Tens of cases have been reported in Thailand, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, the U.S., France, Germany, North Korea, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Vietnam, Italy, Spain, Nepal, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Finland and India.

The virus, which originated in Wuhan, is said to have been transmitted to humans from animals, particularly bats.

It raised alarm globally with cases reported across Asia, Europe, the U.S. and Canada.

Spain confirmed Saturday its first case in one of five suspected German tourists in La Gomera, one of the islands in Spain’s Canary Island chain.

The U.S. declared a public health emergency due to the new type of coronavirus epidemic.

Travelers from China are being screened for the virus at airports worldwide and several airlines suspended flights to Wuhan.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak an international emergency.

