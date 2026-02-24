Death toll rises to 3 in southeast Bangladesh gas blast

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three people have died following a devastating gas explosion at a residential building in Bangladesh's southeastern seaport city of Chattogram, a medical official said Tuesday.

Shawon Bin Rahman, a resident surgeon at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, confirmed to journalists that the latest victim, a 40-year-old man, succumbed to his injuries at the facility at around 12 p.m. local time on Tuesday, News.az reports, citing BBC.

Earlier in the day, he said a 16-year-old boy died while receiving treatment at the same facility.

The fatalities follow Monday's death of a 40-year-old woman, who died while being transported to Dhaka along with eight other burn victims for specialized care, he added.

The explosion occurred Monday morning in a flat on the third floor of the six-story residential building in Chattogram city, about 242 km southeast of the capital Dhaka.

A massive fire reportedly erupted immediately after the blast, with residents emerging from the building one by one, suffering from severe burns.

The six others critically injured in the explosion remain hospitalized as authorities continue investigating the cause.

News.Az