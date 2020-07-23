Death toll rises to 89 in India floods

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nearly 90 people have died in floods in 26 districts in the northeastern state of Assam, the state’s disaster management authority (SDMA) said Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

SDMA said two news deaths occurred and through July 22, the death toll stands at 89.

It said 2,525 villages have been affected and 281 relief camps have been setup. More than 2 million people are affected because of floods.

Areas in northeastern India are experiencing floods due to the annual monsoon rains, with flooding and landslides a common occurrence during the season.

Officials earlier said 113 wild animals, including 11 one-horned rhinos died at Kaziranga Park -- a UNESCO World Heritage site in Assam.

News.Az