Celine Dion announces return to stage after six-year hiatus

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Legendary Canadian singer Celine Dion has announced her return to live performances, several years after being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome.

The 58-year-old shared the news in a video message titled “The Best Gift of My Life,” revealing plans for a limited 10-night residency at the Paris La Défense Arena, scheduled for September and October, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The announcement, made on her birthday, marks a significant milestone in her recovery since her 2022 diagnosis, which forced her to step away from the stage and cancel her Courage World Tour.

Dion expressed appreciation for the support she received from fans during her hiatus, adding that she feels stronger and looks forward to performing again.

“This year, I’m getting the best birthday gift of my life. I’m getting the chance to see you, to perform for you once again,” she said.

“I want to let you know that I’m doing great, managing my health, feeling good”.

This return follows her emotional 2024 documentary and her breathtaking performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, signaling that her voice remains a force of nature despite her health struggles.

News.Az