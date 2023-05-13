Declaration of Shusha as Cultural Capital is very important event for entire Turkic World: OTS Secretary General

+ ↺ − 16 px

Declaration of Shusha as the "Cultural Capital of the Turkic World" is a very important event not only for the ancient Turkic city of Shusha, which has been subjected to unjust occupation for years, but also for the entire Turkic world, said Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev in his speech at the opening ceremony of Shusha 2023 - Cultural Capital of the Turkic World, News.az reports.

Kubanychbek Omuraliev, as well as Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Adil Kerimli, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha Aydın Kerimov, Secretary General of TURKSOY Sultan Raev and Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Moscow and founding Secretary General of TURKSOY Polat Bülbüloğlu delivered opening speeches at the opening ceremony.

In his opening speech, Secretary General Omuraliev stated that the Capital of Culture of the Turkic World initiative plays an important role in the preservation and transmission of Turkic culture to the future, that the field of culture constitutes the common identity of Turkic peoples, and in this respect.

Secretary General Omuraliev also gave information about the projects to be implemented by the Organization of Turkic States in Shusha during 2023 and the activities to be carried out in the upcoming period.

Following the opening ceremony, the delegations visited historical and cultural sites in Shusha, in particular the Upper Govher Aga mosque, and the festival area consisting of stands allocated to the Turkic States.

News.Az