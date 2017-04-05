Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov meets Saudi King

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday met with the Custodian of the Two Hol

During the meeting, the sides discussed bilateral relations and areas of cooperation, particularly in the defense field between the two countries, the Defense Ministry told APA.



The meeting was attended by Minister of State and Cabinet's Member Dr. Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf, Minister of Culture and Information Dr. Adel bin Zaid Altoraifi, and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Rasim Rzayev.

