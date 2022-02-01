Yandex metrika counter

Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov visits monument to Azerbaijan's National Leader in Ankara (PHOTO)

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov is on a working visit to fraternal Turkey at the invitation of the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey Hulusi Akar, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

On February 1, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited the park named after the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev in Ankara, laid a wreath at the monument to the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, and paid tribute to his memory.

