Defense Ministry: Anti-terrorist measures will be stopped if Armenian armed forces’ formations lay down their weapons and surrender

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan once again calls on the formations of the Armenian armed forces stationed in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan to lay down their weapons and surrender. In this case, anti-terrorist measures will be stopped, the Ministry told News.az.

"We are in operational contact with the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed in the territory of Azerbaijan, and we are creating all conditions for them to fulfill their duties," the ministry said.

News.Az