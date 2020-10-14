Yandex metrika counter

Defense Ministry: Armenian information on alleged downing of Azerbaijan’s Su-25 is false

Armenia’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday once again released false information about the alleged downing of a Su-25 combat aircraft of the Azerbaijani Air Force, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry reiterated that Azerbaijan does not use air defense aircraft of its Air Force, and no Su-25 fighter took off from Azerbaijan.


