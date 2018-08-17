Defense Ministry exposes another Armenian lie

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan has reacted to the statement of the Armenian Defense Ministry about allegedly suppressing the actions of the Azerbaijani reconnaissance and sabotage group, which "tried to cross the line of contact of troops in Karabakh."

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reported that the information disseminated by the enemy is untrue, this is yet another lie and provocation.

"The statement of the Armenian media is nothing more than an action aimed at diverting attention from the rapid collapse of its army and the degradation of Armenian society as a whole. The units of the Azerbaijani army did not conduct any operation and fully control the operational situation," the ministry said.

