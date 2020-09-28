Defense Ministry: Information about downed Azerbaijani military plane is lie
- 29 Sep 2020 00:31
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 152627
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/defense-ministry-information-about-downed-azerbaijani-military-plane-is-lie Copied
The information spread by the Armenian side about the shooting down of the aircraft of the Air Force of Azerbaijan in the evening is a false and misinformation, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Vagif Dargahli said.
"I declare that all the aviation assets of the Azerbaijan Army are in service and operable," he said.
News.Az