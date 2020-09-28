Yandex metrika counter

Defense Ministry: Information about downed Azerbaijani military plane is lie

The information spread by the Armenian side about the shooting down of the aircraft of the Air Force of Azerbaijan in the evening is a false and misinformation, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Vagif Dargahli said.

"I declare that all the aviation assets of the Azerbaijan Army are in service and operable," he said.

