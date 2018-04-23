Defense Ministry: "The enemy will get an appropriate response to its provocations"

Defense Ministry: "The enemy will get an appropriate response to its provocations"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry has commented on the video released by the Armenian media on alleged involvement of the Azerbaijani army in the areas close to the contact line.

"The video spread by the Armenian press about the supposed concentration of manpower and military equipment of the Azerbaijani Army on the contact line of the troops is another provocation. The mounted footage was made from a long distance and from various angles during the redeployment of troops during the exercises of the Azerbaijani Army.

"Seriously concerned about the mass unrest in the country, the Armenian military-political regime continues to keep the Armenian people in a state of fear by resorting to such provocations," the Ministry reports.

The Ministry of Defense notes that appropriate measures will be taken against the enemy's provocations.

News.Az

News.Az