Delegation from Azerbaijan’s ruling party visits Türkiye

A delegation from the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), led by Deputy Chairman and Head of the Central Office Tahir Budagov, has arrived in Ankara at the invitation of Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party).

The YAP delegation will attend the AK Party’s 8th Grand Congress on February 23, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s ruling party.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation will hold several meetings.

The delegation includes MP Ramil Hasan, a member of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye friendship group, and Nurlan Galandarov, head of the Information Technologies and Public Relations Department of YAP’s Central Office.

News.Az