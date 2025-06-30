Delegation from Moroccan House of Representatives visits Victory Park in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The delegation from the Moroccan Kingdom’s House of Representatives’ Thematic Parliamentary Group on Literacy Program Evaluation, currently on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited Victory Park in Baku on June 30.

The delegation laid flowers at the Victory Monument, News.Az reports, citing local media.

They were then provided with detailed information about Victory Park, which was created to honor the unparalleled heroism of the Azerbaijani people during the Patriotic War, to keep the memory of the historic Victory alive, and to immortalize the cherished memory of the martyrs.

The Victory Arch, symbolizing the 44-day Patriotic War, stands 44 meters high and 22 meters wide, with 44 columns at the entrance of the approximately 10-hectare park.

The park was inaugurated on November 8, 2024, with the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

News.Az