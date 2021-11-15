Delegation of Azerbaijani Defense Industry Ministry visits Expo 2020 Dubai exhibition

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Minister of Defense Industry Madat Guliyev, who is visiting the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attend the 17th edition of Dubai Airshow 2021, has today visited the Expo 2020 Dubai hosted in the UAE Emirates from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022.

Azerbaijan is represented at the Expo 2020 Dubai with a national pavilion under the "Seeds for the future" theme.

The Azerbaijani national pavilion, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center, features videos highlighting Azerbaijan's history, cultural legacy and geography. Here, the visitors will be informed about the history and culture of Karabakh - the ancient land of Azerbaijan, as well as the ancient city of Shusha. Minister Madat Guliyev also familiarized himself with the pavilions of brotherly Turkey and other countries.

News.Az