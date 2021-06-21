Delegation of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry to attend 9th Moscow Conference on International Security

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation of Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense led by Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev has left for Moscow to participate in the 9th Conference on International Security to be held on June 22-24, the Ministry of Defense told News.Az.

“The international conference organized by the Ministry of Defense of Russia will discuss the issues of global and regional security,” the ministry said.

News.Az

