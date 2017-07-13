Delegation of Azerbaijan`s Ombudsman Office visits Germany

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation of Azerbaijan`s Ombudsman Office led by head of the Administration Aydin Safikhanli is visiting Germany under a EU-funded twinning project.

The delegation held meetings at the Federal Ombudsman Office and the Federal Ministry of the Interior to discuss data preservation and freedom of information.

Safikhanli highlighted the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, saying it resulted in the occupation of 20% of Azerbaijani lands and the emergence of over one million refugees and IDPs. He said Armenia violated international law and fundamental freedoms enshrined in international documents. Safikhanli also spoke of the killing of two Azerbaijani citizens, including a toddler as a result of the Armenian armed forces` shelling Alkhanly village on July 4.

He presented a copy of a statement of the Azerbaijani Ombudsman on this incident to German officials.

News.Az

