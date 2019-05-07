Delegation of Belarus Armed Forces visits military unit in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the framework of the official visit to Azerbaijan, the delegation led by Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, First Deputy Minister of Defense, Major General Oleg Belokonev visited a military unit, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

The guests got acquainted with the military infrastructure, its administrative and office buildings, and facilities located on the territory of the military unit, as well as with the soldiers' barracks, mess halls, and military equipment. They were briefly informed about the conditions created for the military personnel to perform combat and official duties.

News.Az

