Delegation of Turkey’s ruling party of arrives in Azerbaijan

A delegation of the ruling party of Turkey headed by the First Deputy Chairman of the Justice and Development Party of Turkey (AKP), member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Numan Kurtulmush is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

The delegation visited the Department of the State Historical and Architectural Reserve - "Icheri Sheher", got acquainted with the historical monuments of the city. The delegation was accompanied by the Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Jahit Bagchi.

Within the framework of the visit, N. Kurtulmush will visit the Alley of Martyrs, meet with Speaker of the Milli Mejlis Sahiba Gafarova and Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Tahir Budagov.

The delegation is also expected to meet with Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ali Akhmadov and Chairman of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Bahar Muradova.

News.Az