Delhi Police arrests gangster linked to firing at Kapil Sharma’s restaurant

Photo: PTI

Delhi Police has arrested Bandhu Man Singh, a suspected gangster connected to the firing at comedian Kapil Sharma’s restaurant in Canada.

 Singh, associated with Canada-based gangster Goldy Dhillon, was found with a Chinese pistol and cartridges, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

Authorities are investigating his links to Dhillon’s network and the broader conspiracy targeting Kapil Sharma’s business.

 


