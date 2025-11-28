Delhi Police arrests gangster linked to firing at Kapil Sharma’s restaurant
Photo: PTI
Delhi Police has arrested Bandhu Man Singh, a suspected gangster connected to the firing at comedian Kapil Sharma’s restaurant in Canada.
Singh, associated with Canada-based gangster Goldy Dhillon, was found with a Chinese pistol and cartridges, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.
Authorities are investigating his links to Dhillon’s network and the broader conspiracy targeting Kapil Sharma’s business.