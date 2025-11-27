Canada says only Ukraine can decide its peace terms

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canada’s Foreign Minister Anita Anand emphasized that Ukraine alone has the authority to determine the terms of a just peace with Russia, including decisions affecting its territorial integrity. Anand stressed that any final agreement must be made by Kyiv.

“Canada supports Ukraine and its territorial integrity, but the final decision regarding Ukraine rests solely with Ukraine, including decisions related to its territorial integrity,” Anand said. She noted that she recently spoke with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha about ongoing peace negotiations and reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to supporting Ukraine in matters of law, security, and sovereignty, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Anand added that the implications of Ukraine’s decisions for Europe and the wider world must be closely considered. She also indicated that the topic will be actively discussed during next week’s NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.

In recent weeks, Canada has taken steps to strengthen its defense sector, allocating roughly 82 billion Canadian dollars (around 58 billion US dollars) over five years to modernize its armed forces. Canada also imposed sanctions on November 12 targeting 100 tankers in Russia’s “shadow fleet” and companies linked to its cyber infrastructure.

Meanwhile, peace talks in Geneva involving European, U.S., and Ukrainian representatives have revised a proposed 28-point plan down to 19 points. Reports suggest the updated plan no longer includes cuts to the Ukrainian army, territorial concessions, or amnesty for war crimes. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to meet at the end of November to continue discussions.

