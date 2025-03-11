Delta Air Lines, Kohl’s fall premarket; Tesla edges higher

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. stock futures advanced on Tuesday after fears over a potential recession sparked sharp declines on Wall Street, News.Az reports citing Investing.

Here are some of the biggest premarket U.S. stock movers today:

Shares in Delta Air Lines (NYSE: ) tumbled, adding to losses logged on Monday, after the carrier issued a profit warning it linked to U.S. economic uncertainty.

American Airlines (NASDAQ: ) shares dropped after the company said it will post a larger first-quarter loss than anticipated due in part to tepid leisure travel demand and the impact of a fatal crash involving one of its planes in Washington.

Software group Oracle 's (NYSE: ) stock price dipped slightly prior to the opening bell, as investors assessed a modest shortfall in fiscal third-quarter results and weaker-than-anticipated current-quarter guidance.

Tesla (NASDAQ: ) shares were on track to rebound after the Elon Musk-led electric carmaker slumped by 15% on Monday.

Kohl's (NYSE: ) shares fell sharply after the retailer flagged that comparable sales will decline by as much as 6% this year. Analysts had projected a decrease of 0.55% on average.

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: ) tumbled after its comparable sales outlook came up short of estimates.

Redwire Corp (NYSE: ) shares sank on reported revenue from the space infrastructure business that failed to meet Wall Street expectations.

Asana (NYSE: ) shares shed more than 25% of their value after the work management software firm said CEO Dustin Moskovitz would retire and announced disappointing first-quarter revenue guidance.

Eaton 's (NYSE: ) stock price gained after it agreed to purchase Fibrebond in a $1.4 billion deal.

