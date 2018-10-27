Demands to close Russian Theater in Armenia confirm growth of anti-Moscow sentiments

+ ↺ − 16 px

The absurd information recently spread in the Armenian media about the closure of the Russian Drama Theater in Yerevan clearly showed that the anti-Russian sentiment in that country has further aggravated.

The appeals about the need to close the Russian theater are evidence that Armenia has completely lost the sense of reality, and Russia, in turn, should respond to this attack by the Armenian side, at least as a close ally of Armenia. This fact did not remain outside the attention of the Russian expert community.

A well-known Russian expert, First Vice-President of the Center for Modeling Strategic Development Grigory Trofimchuk, commenting on the issue, told Trend that the anti-Russian tendencies in Armenia are intensifying, and this fact will have to be recognized.

Such tendencies are a direct result of the events that happened in Armenia in the spring of 2018, he said.

"Already in April, many Armenian activists openly, under their own names, began to threaten those compatriots who, according to them, collaborated with Russian organizations and especially, received money in the form of grants, etc. Moreover, Armenian activists use a simple and understandable for all reason: officials, corruptionists of Sargsyan period are directly tied to Moscow, as well as to the "pro-Russian” Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which allegedly does not protect Armenia," Trofimchuk said.

He mentioned that observers in this regard rightly point out that all the coups in the post-Soviet area inevitably flow into local nationalism and the struggle against Russian culture and language.

"Armenia is still only moving in this direction. But such signals, as with the Russian drama theater, speak for themselves, being a classic of the process. I would say the theater here becomes truly dramatic. The spread of demands that the Russian theater be closed, sounding in today's Armenia, and in particular, by one of the candidates for the position of artistic director of the theater, did not arise from nothing," the Russian expert said.

According to his estimates, the process will continue as the socio-political situation in Armenia deteriorates.

"Russian theater automatically becomes a symbol of politics, not culture. The theater faces financial problems as well, which have not yet been resolved and these problems can do their work faster than any policy," Trofimchuk said.

At the same time, the Russian Drama Theater, like other Russian educational and cultural institutions located in Azerbaijan's territory, is successfully operating in Baku to this day, he added.

