Democrats’ generational divide tested in Arizona House primary

Arizona Democrats face a pivotal primary election Tuesday to select a nominee for a vacant U.S. House seat, highlighting tensions between generational change and party unity amid ongoing debates over progressivism.

The seat, previously held by Representative Raul Grijalva until his death in March, is expected to remain Democratic in the heavily blue district along the U.S.-Mexico border. Adelita Grijalva, Raul’s 54-year-old daughter and former county board supervisor, leads a field of five Democrats and boasts support across the party spectrum, from progressive figures like Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to moderates including Representative Marcy Kaptur, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Challenging her is 25-year-old progressive activist Deja Foxx, who has gained momentum and endorsements from prominent figures such as David Hogg, a former Democratic National Committee member known for backing challengers to establishment Democrats. Foxx’s youth and progressive platform have energized younger voters eager for change.

A moderate contender, former state representative Daniel Hernandez Jr., also competes. Known for his role as an intern during the 2011 shooting of then-Representative Gabrielle Giffords—who endorses Adelita Grijalva—Hernandez appeals to centrist voters.

The primary closes at 7 p.m. MT, with the winner favored to secure the seat in the September 23 general election. Democrats hope to regain a House majority in next year’s midterms after losses in recent elections.

Meanwhile, Republicans will also hold a primary for the seat, with less prominent candidates including a construction worker and a man on probation for a fraud conviction.

