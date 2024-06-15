Denmark first NATO country to invest in arms production in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Denmark has become the first NATO country to invest in the production of weapons in Ukraine, according to the latter's Defence Ministry.

Defence Ministers Rustem Umerov of Ukraine and Troels Lund Poulsen of Denmark at a meeting held as part of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group signed a memorandum on the purchase of weapons and equipment from Ukrainian manufacturers."This is a big step, as Denmark has become the first foreign NATO country that will invest its funds in the production of weapons on Ukrainian territory. This proves that the Ukrainian defense industry is ready to cooperate at the international level and is able to meet the highest standards," Umerov said.According to Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister for Strategic Industries Serhii Boiev, the document is important because the parties have agreed on the procedure for financing, so in the future, this process will happen faster.He also added that this mechanism could be implemented as part of similar agreements with other partners of Ukraine."We are grateful to the Danish government for its consistent support and constructive dialogue that leads to real results," Boiev said.The 23rd meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group was held in Brussels on June 13.

News.Az