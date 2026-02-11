Denmark provides energy aid to Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine's capital has received a shipment of humanitarian aid from Denmark.

Accroding to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, on Wednesday 11 February, it became known that Kyiv received three generators with capacities of 88, 110, and 128 kW from Copenhagen, as well as a mobile boiler house with a capacity of 1,455 kW, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"Amid the energy crisis, these power sources will help the city strengthen the resilience of critical infrastructure facilities, social institutions, and residential buildings," Klitschko said.

On the same day, the Swiss government approved a CHF 32 million (€35 million) energy aid package for Ukraine, which includes generators and electric modules.

On 10 February, Moldova's Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu announced a humanitarian aid shipment including electricity generators and fire engines.

On the same day, the Netherlands announced an additional contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

