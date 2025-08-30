Denmark's foreign minister accuses Israel of undermining two-state solution

"Israel is right now undermining the two-state solution," Lars Lokke Rasmussen told reporters after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Copenhagen, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
Denmark's foreign minister stated on Saturday that Israel is weakening the prospects for a two-state solution to the Middle East conflict through its actions in Gaza.
A two-state solution would see the creation of an independent Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza that would co-exist alongside Israel.
European Union foreign ministers have urged the United States to reconsider its decision not to allow Palestinian officials to take part in the UN General Assembly in New York, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Saturday.
A source in the US State Department said that, in addition to Abbas, the US has denied visas to 80 other officials from the PA.
In a statement, the department reiterated longstanding US and Israeli allegations that the PA and PLO had failed to repudiate terrorism while pushing for "unilateral recognition" of a Palestinian state.
Palestinian officials reject such allegations and claim that decades of US-mediated talks have failed to end Israeli occupation and secure an independent Palestinian state.