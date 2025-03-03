Denmark takes over UN Security Council presidency for March

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, Denmark assumed the rotational presidency of the UN Security Council from China for the month of March.

Pledging to strive for "constructive, creative and consistent" presidency during a news conference, Denmark's UN envoy Christina Markus Lassen said: "We also have a strong belief in international law and firm believe in that and promise of the Security Council to act as the crucial global forum for international peace and security," News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Lassen noted that key meetings will include discussions on Gaza, Yemen, Syria, and Afghanistan, but stated that "women, peace and security, climate, peace and security" topics will be addressed.

Emphasizing the importance of multilateralism and international law, she said: "We think peace operations are an indispensable tool for conflict management and resolution for the United Nation, a tool at the disposal of the Security Council."

She further pointed to the ongoing Ukraine crisis, and stressed the need for a peace process that respects Ukraine's sovereignty as Lassen highlighted Denmark's strong support for Ukraine.

The Security Council presidency will pass from Denmark to France in April.

