Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan dies at 71 after cardiac arrest

+ ↺ − 16 px

The WWE wrestler, known for his signature move of tearing open his vest in front of his loyal fans, passed away at his home in Florida early this morning.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) posted on Twitter: “WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. “One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

His pal and long-term wrestling rival Rick Flair posted online: “I am absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of my close friend Hulk Hogan! Hulk has been by my side since we started in the wrestling business.

"An incredible athlete, talent, friend, and father! Our friendship has meant the world to me. He was always there for me even when I didn’t ask for him to be.

"He was one of the first to visit me when I was in the hospital with a 2% chance of living, and he prayed by my bedside. Hulk also lent me money when Reid was sick.

Hulkster, no one will ever compare to you! Rest in peace my friend!"

Hogan became a larger-than-life figure during the 1980s when the WWE was known as the World Wrestling Federation (WWF).

He helped transform the WWF into a globally recognised entertainment phenomenon and his trademark moves and over-the-top personality were adored by millions of fans around the world.

According to celebrity news outlet TMZ he died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, was understood to have been monitored by medics after having an adverse reaction to a surgical procedure.

The star's death comes weeks after his wife Sky denied rumours he was 'on his deathbed' in a coma. She said his heart was 'strong'.

According to US celebrity news website TMZ, paramedics and police patrol cars were parked outside his Clearwater home.

He was taken from his home on a stretcher and into a waiting ambulance. He reportedly died at a hospital.

His ailing health had been reportedly widely in recent weeks.

Two days ago WWE hall of famer and Hogan’s personal friend Jimmy Hart tried to dispel rumours about his health, saying on Twitter: "Hulk is doing great, doing phenomenal! Last night at karaoke with Nick was absolutely fantastic, baby!!!"

News.Az