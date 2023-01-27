Deployment of EU mission in region can aggravate tension: Political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

The deployment of an EU special mission in the region can lead to the aggravation of tension, Zaur Mammadov, Chairman of the Baku Club of Political Scientists, told News.Az.

The political scientist noted that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan acted inappropriately in the negotiation process after the deployment of an EU special mission for two months in October.

“If a new special mission is stationed in the border regions of Armenia for two years, this will directly affect the ongoing peace talks, and Pashinyan will engage in manipulation,” he said.

Mammadov stated that ‘it would be better for the EU to take practical steps to ensure the withdrawal of separatist Ruben Vardanyan from Karabakh’.

The political scientist added that a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia must be based on the principles of sovereignty and territory integrity.

News.Az