Deputy chief of Armenian General Staff Andranik Makaryan accused of negligence
Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, head of combat training department Andranik Makaryan has been charged under Part 3 of Article 376 of Armenia’s Criminal Code - dereliction of duty that resulted in substantial harm and occurred during the martial law, war, or during hostilities, according to Armenian media.
The restricted residence has been chosen as a pre-trial measure.
According to Zhoghovurd paper, Makaryan is accused of missing of a subdivision of 60 servicemen during the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.
News.Az