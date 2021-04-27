Deputy chief of Armenian General Staff Andranik Makaryan accused of negligence

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, head of combat training department Andranik Makaryan has been charged under Part 3 of Article 376 of Armenia’s Criminal Code - dereliction of duty that resulted in substantial harm and occurred during the martial law, war, or during hostilities, according to Armenian media.

The restricted residence has been chosen as a pre-trial measure.



According to Zhoghovurd paper, Makaryan is accused of missing of a subdivision of 60 servicemen during the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

News.Az

News.Az