Yandex metrika counter

Deputy chief of Armenian General Staff Andranik Makaryan accused of negligence

  • Region
  • Share
Deputy chief of Armenian General Staff Andranik Makaryan accused of negligence

Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, head of combat training department Andranik Makaryan has been charged under Part 3 of Article 376 of Armenia’s Criminal Code - dereliction of duty that resulted in substantial harm and occurred during the martial law, war, or during hostilities, according to Armenian media.

The restricted residence has been chosen as a pre-trial measure.

According to Zhoghovurd paper, Makaryan is accused of missing of a subdivision of 60 servicemen during the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      