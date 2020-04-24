Deputy Minister of Health comments on issue of opening schools

“The issue of opening schools depends on epidemiological condition”, said Deputy Health Minister Viktor Gasimov at the briefing of the Task Force under the Cabi

According to him, the issue will also be reviewed depending on the decisions of the Task Force regarding softening rules.

V. Gasimov noted there should not be more than 10 persons at preparatory lessons in the form of a group.

TABIB's Chairman Ramin Bayramli said rules, regarding the activity of individual courses, will be prepared.

