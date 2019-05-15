Deputy PM: Azerbaijani gov't to continue creating conditions for private sector's development

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Government of Azerbaijan has created and will continue to create conditions for the development of the private sector in the country, Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan and Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), said at an event titled The Role of the Private Sector for Implementing Sustainable Development in Baku, Trend reports.

The deputy prime minister noted that the private sector accounts for 85 percent of the country's economy, adding that the role of the private sector in budget formation, however, is not so high.

Ahmadov also touched upon the projects implemented by Azerbaijan for improving the environment.

"We want entrepreneurs to also actively participate in the implementation of these projects," he said.

In 2015, the UN member states adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which includes a list of 17 goals aimed at eradicating poverty, fighting inequality and injustice, as well as solving problems regarding climate change.

Azerbaijan joined the new global Sustainable Development Goals in 2017.

