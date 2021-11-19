Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijani Milli Majlis to attend international parliamentary conference in Nur-Sultan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Chairman of Milli Majlis Committee for Youth and Sports, Head of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan working group on interparliamentary ties Adil Aliyev will participate in the international parliamentary conference entitled “Elbasi. Independence. Parliament” to be held in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, on November 20-23.

The international parliamentary conference is dedicated to the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The event, to be hosted on the eve of the 30th anniversary of Nursultan Nazarbayev’s election as the first President of Kazakhstan, will bring together parliamentary representatives, political scientists and experts from Kazakhstan and abroad.

