Details of trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Georgian, Armenian PMs revealed

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili announced the details of a trilateral meeting with the prime ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia - Ali Asadov and Nikol Pashinyan, News.az reports.

Irakli Garibashvili wrote on his Facebook page that during a meeting with colleagues, he discussed large-scale regional projects that meet the interests of all three countries.

“I am very pleased to have the opportunity to host the Prime Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan at the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum to talk about the future of the South Caucasus and large-scale regional projects, the implementation of which is in common interests. We are ready to continue our efforts to achieve peace, stability and economic development in region for the benefit of our countries,” Garibashvili wrote.

