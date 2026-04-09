Detective provides update on Nancy Guthrie kidnapping

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As the search for Nancy Guthrie enters its third month, an Indiana detective says her kidnappers may have made a critical error by underestimating her health.

Brian Martin, a Fort Wayne Police Department detective specializing in cold cases, told NewsNation’s Brian Entin on Brian Entin Investigates that he fears Guthrie’s abductors assumed holding her for a day or two would be easy, News.Az reports.

“We’re dealing with an elderly female who’s not living an at-risk lifestyle,” Martin said. “It just scares me to think that maybe Miss Guthrie had some sort of medical event during this incredibly stressful and taxing situation.”

Martin believes the kidnapping was financially motivated and that when circumstances went wrong, Guthrie’s abductors may have seen her as no longer valuable. “Things went sideways, things went wrong, and what they had to do is… dispose of Miss Guthrie because she was no longer of value to them in the monetary gain they were hoping for,” he said.

Despite Guthrie being missing for 66 days, Martin does not consider the case cold. “We’re looking at 60 days. I think there’s still a lot of very viable information that can be gained, both electronically and through interviews and re-interviews, as well as tips that are coming in,” he said.

Ransom notes continue to surface in media outlets such as TMZ. Martin emphasized that investigators must carefully evaluate the content and determine whether to make it public. “Whoever sent the letters obviously wants them to be found. I would hope that if it is the person involved, they are legitimately trying to negotiate some type of deal,” he said.

Martin remains cautious that some notes could mislead investigators, potentially diverting the case away from finding Guthrie if she is still alive. “You get somebody like that, and it could take this case down a completely wrong path, away from Miss Guthrie and away from solving this case,” he warned.

News.Az