Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming increasingly integrated into various sectors and industries in Azerbaijan, as it is in many countries around the world.

AI is being used in Azerbaijan in the fields of Healthcare, Education, Finance, Agriculture, Security Defense etc.

Sophia the Human-Like Robot, developed by the Hong Kong company Hanson Robotics, came to Baku in October, 2018, as part of Global Influencer Day to be held through the cooperation of Keepface DMCC and FA International Trade Events. Sophia has artificial intelligence, visual data processing, and facial recognition. She also imitates human gestures and more than 50 facial expressions and is able to answer certain questions and make simple conversations on predefined topics. Robot the Sophia became one of the keynote speakers at “Global Influencer Day”.

Azerbaijani has been implementing digital transformation initiatives, and AI plays a role in improving government services and streamlining administrative processes. Chatbots and AI-driven virtual assistants are used to provide information and assistance to citizens.

AI is used in medical diagnosis, treatment planning, and patient management. AI algorithms are employed to analyze medical images, such as X-rays and MRIs, and assist healthcare professionals in making accurate diagnoses. Additionally, AI-powered chatbots and telemedicine solutions have become more prevalent, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, to provide medical advice and consultations.

AI-driven educational platforms are being used to personalize learning experiences for students. These platforms adapt to individual students' needs, offering customized lessons and exercises. AI can also assist in grading and assessment, making the education process more efficient.

AI is used in the financial sector for risk assessment, and algorithmic trading. Banks and financial institutions in Azerbaijan use AI to analyze large datasets and identify suspicious transactions or patterns that may indicate fraudulent activities.

AI technologies are applied to optimize crop management, monitor soil conditions, and improve yield predictions. Smart farming techniques, including precision agriculture, use AI-powered sensors and data analysis to increase agricultural productivity.

AI is employed in traffic management systems to optimize traffic flow and reduce congestion in major cities like Baku. In logistics, AI helps with route optimization, inventory management, and predictive maintenance for vehicles and equipment.

Azerbaijani companies and organizations are using AI-driven NLP technologies for chatbots, virtual assistants, and automated customer support. These technologies can understand and respond to user queries in Azerbaijani or other languages.

AI is used for security purposes, including video surveillance systems that can detect suspicious activities. In the defense sector, AI technologies can assist in threat analysis, cybersecurity, and autonomous unmanned systems.

Azerbaijani universities and research institutions are increasingly using AI for scientific research, data analysis, and innovation in various fields.

The adoption and application of AI in Azerbaijan are continually evolving, and the country is actively exploring ways to harness AI's potential for economic growth and societal improvement. Government initiatives, collaborations with international organizations, and investments in AI research and development are contributing to the growth of AI in Azerbaijan.

