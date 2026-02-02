Developments in Iran may pose risks to Azerbaijan’s national security: MP

“Regarding the processes taking place in Iran, the relevant state bodies and special services of the Republic of Azerbaijan undoubtedly have sufficient information, and planned activities are being carried out in this direction,” Mustafa said while speaking at a parliamentary session on Monday, News.Az reports.

He stressed that a critical issue is how Azerbaijani society is being prepared for potential scenarios. “Today, the entire world is trying to approach possible developments in Iran in a prepared manner,” Mustafa said. “From Türkiye to other regional and global actors, everyone is adapting the information environment, the media, and society to possible scenarios.”

According to the lawmaker, similar efforts are needed in Azerbaijan. “Our society should gradually adapt to possible forecasts,” Mustafa said, adding that issues such as “potential refugee flows and humanitarian risks must be clearly explained to the public through the relevant state bodies.”

Mustafa warned that the situation could have direct implications for the country’s security. “We are talking about extremely serious developments,” he said. “It cannot be ruled out that events in Iran could create risks to Azerbaijan’s national security.”