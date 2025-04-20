DHL suspends shipments to US over $800

+ ↺ − 16 px

The German express delivery company DHL will suspend shipments of goods from business clients to individuals in the United States that cost more than $800 from April 21.

DHL justifies its decision by saying that new customs regulations have now come into effect in the United States, which require official clearance for goods worth more than $800, News.Az informs via DHL official site.

Previously, they concerned shipments worth more than $2.5 thousand. In such cases, the sender, in order to register a parcel in the USA, usually needs to provide more detailed information about the contents, origin of the goods and other information, and sometimes obtain special licenses. Checking all this information takes time and means increased costs for DHL.

The concern assured that the suspension does not affect the movement of goods between companies, but delays are possible.

News.Az