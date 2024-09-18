Diplomatic corps members visit Azerbaijan’s Sugovushan and Sarsang reservoirs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, as well as heads of international organizations and military attachés, visited Sugovushan and Sarsang reservoirs as part of their trip to Azerbaijan’s liberated Kalbajar district.

The delegation is accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, News.Az reports.During the trip, the members of the delegation will also visit “Yukhari Vang” Hydroelectric Power Plant, newly built residential buildings in Kalbajar, secondary school and “Istisu” mineral water plant and other locations.

News.Az