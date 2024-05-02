Director General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission is on a visit to Azerbaijan

Gert Jan Koopman, Director General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission, is on a visit to Azerbaijan, an official of the European Commission wrote on the "X" account, News.az reports.

"Arrived in Azerbaijan to discuss EU-Azerbaijan cooperation on COP29, demining, and more. Started with a productive meeting with President’s Adviser Hikmet Hajiyev and Deputy FM Fariz Rzayev. Important opportunity to build a positive agenda on green energy, regional connectivity, and peace in the South Caucasus," he wrote.

