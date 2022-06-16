Discussions at Global Baku Forum will help to elaborate new approaches towards resolutions of issues on top of global agenda – Azerbaijani President

Discussions at Global Baku Forum will help to elaborate new approaches towards resolutions of issues on top of global agenda – Azerbaijani President

Discussions at Global Baku Forum will help to elaborate new approaches towards resolutions of issues on top of global agenda – Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Discussions and exchange of views will help to elaborate new approaches towards resolutions of the issues of which are on the top of the global agenda, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 9th Global Baku Forum on Thursday, News.Az reports.

“I am sure that discussions at the Global Baku Forum, as always, will be very productive,” the head of state said.

The president noted that the participants will contribute to very open and sincere discussions on the most urgent issues in the global arena.

“During its activity, the Nizami Ganjavi International Center transformed into one of the leading international institutions, addressing global issues and managing to embrace a broad international community. We met yesterday with members of the Board, and I was informed that at the 9th Forum, we have high-level representatives from almost 50 countries. This is much more than a year ago. This demonstrates that this platform is needed,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az