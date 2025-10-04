Disney winds down Hulu after 20 years

The transition begins on October 8, when Hulu will replace the Star brand in Disney+’s international markets, becoming the new hub for general entertainment and adult-oriented content outside the U.S.

The company said subscribers in the U.S. will start to see more Hulu integration across the Disney+ app “as part of an ongoing and iterative slate of product updates.” The long-term goal: a single app that houses both Disney and Hulu content in one place.

Hulu launched in 2007 and grew into one of the most recognizable names in streaming, known for carrying current-season TV shows and originals like The Handmaid’s Tale. Disney acquired full control of the service this summer after completing its long-anticipated deal with Comcast.

While Hulu as an app will disappear, the brand itself isn’t going away. Disney plans to market “Hulu on Disney+” globally, betting that the name carries stronger recognition with international audiences than Star.

The shift comes at the same time Disney is raising rates across its streaming lineup. Beginning Oct. 21: