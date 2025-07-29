Displaced Sudanese return from Egypt as army regains control of Khartoum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hundreds of displaced Sudanese are making their way back home from Egypt, hopeful for a fresh start as the Sudanese army regains ground in the capital, Khartoum, following months of violent conflict with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Families gathered at Cairo’s main railway station on Monday, boarding free trains bound for Aswan, Egypt’s southernmost city. From there, buses will carry them across the border into Sudan. The voluntary return program is coordinated by the Egyptian government and supported by Sudanese businessmen, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“I miss every corner of Sudan, really. I'm very happy that I'm going back,” said Malaz Atef, one of the returnees.

Children wore hats reading “Thank you, Egypt” in Arabic as families loaded their belongings onto the train platforms, many having spent over a year in exile.

Since the beginning of 2025, more than 190,000 Sudanese have returned from Egypt — a dramatic increase compared to 2024, when fewer than 40,000 made the journey, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Most of the returnees are heading to Khartoum, Sennar, and El Gezira — areas recently secured by the Sudanese military. The army has steadily reclaimed territory from the RSF since January.

Sudan’s ambassador to Egypt, Emad el-Din Adawy, called the returns “an important stage for reconstruction and bringing back stability.”

Despite the relative calm in parts of the capital, fighting continues in central Kordofan and Darfur’s al-Fashir region. The war, which erupted in April 2023 due to disputes over Sudan’s transition to civilian rule, has displaced over 12 million people and left half the population facing acute hunger, according to United Nations estimates.

Roughly 1.5 million Sudanese sought refuge in Egypt during the conflict, though many have faced economic hardship, job insecurity, and reports of discrimination. Egypt has also deported thousands it claims entered illegally, while others have moved on to Libya in search of better opportunities.

The weekly return trains symbolize hope for many families who, despite ongoing challenges, are eager to rebuild their lives back home.

