Dmitry Yablonsky grateful to Azerbaijan’s First VP for supporting Gabala Music Festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

This year the Gabala International Music Festival marks its 10th anniversary, one of the art directors of the festival, world-famous conductor and cellist Dmitry Yablonsky told Trend Aug. 6.

“During this period an incredible number of projects were implemented and concerts were held,” he said.

"I remember the first festival as if it was yesterday,” Yablonsky said. “I am very grateful to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, First Vice President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva for the incredible support of the festival – it is priceless."

Talking about the program of the 10th Gabala International Music Festival, the musician stressed that the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra has been involved in the event.

"This year the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra has been involved in the festival,” Yablonsky said. “It is a legendary orchestra with which we have a lot of joint projects. The main thing is that together with Farhad Badalbayli and the orchestra we have implemented a project titled 'Khojaly'. Alexander Tchaikovsky will create a musical composition, dedicated to the Khojaly tragedy. This project will go down in history."

The Gabala International Music Festival, which became the main event in the musical life of Azerbaijan and the region, marks its 10th anniversary this year. The festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Gilan Holding, is being held from July 30 to August 7 in Azerbaijan’s Gabala city.

News.Az

News.Az