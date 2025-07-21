Dog the Bounty Hunter’s teen step-grandson killed in accidental shooting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Anthony Zecca, 13, the step-grandson of reality TV star Dog the Bounty Hunter (Duane Chapman), was fatally shot by his father, Gregory Zecca, in what authorities are calling a “freak accident” at their Naples, Florida apartment on Saturday night.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a fatal shooting occurred but has not publicly named the victim or shooter, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Chapman’s representative told TMZ: “We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony.”

No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

