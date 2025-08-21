DOGE and SHIB could see rebounds soon, but the utility-driven Unilabs may see bigger gains faster

While analysts predict that the Dogecoin price and the SHIB price could see rebounds soon, traders are turning to Unilabs as its utility may bring bigger gains faster.

Recently, the Dogecoin price and the SHIB price have been seeing some dips on the charts. These meme coin titans have experienced double-digit drops in the past 30 days. Nevertheless, many market analysts, such as Trader Tardigrade and Crypto King, made bold price forecasts for Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

Meanwhile, Unilabs (UNIL) is stealing the spotlight. This utility-driven altcoin is now in its seventh presale round and is nearing the 2 billion UNIL tokens sold milestone. Given its connections to the AI industry, which Grand View Research claims will be valued at $1.8 trillion by 2030, many investors view UNIL as potentially bringing faster returns to buyers.

Unilabs (UNIL) experiences a 170% price pump in presale

Unilabs (UNIL) is gaining mass appeal while the Dogecoin price and the SHIB price are going through some turbulence. This is all thanks to its initial coin offering, which has already made early UNIL buyers 170% richer. Not only that, a recent CMC listing brought millions of new eyes to the UNIL altcoin. As more demand for it grows, its value will also jump.

When it comes to Unilabs, it is also making waves as it claims the title of the first AI-fueled DeFi asset management platform. Users can tap into the new "Meme Coin Identification Tool," which uses AI to predict how viral new tokens might get. This allows users to acquire them early on before they skyrocket in value.

By holding the UNIL altcoin, users will get governance voting rights and up to 30% of the fees on Unilabs. This is why nearly 2 billion UNIL tokens have been bought so far. Right now, the price of UNIL is at $0.0108, but once phase eight of the presale kicks off, it will jump to $0.012. That's an 11% altcoin price lift, which is solid, but there's more. A Tier-1 exchange is also ready to list it, which usually sends a coin flying, so UNIL is definitely one of the altcoins to watch.

Trader tardigrade: The Dogecoin Price looks ready to pump

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a meme coin that has experienced some volatile price fluctuations recently. CoinMarketCap indicates that the Dogecoin price has fallen nearly 15% on the one-month chart. In that period, DOGE slid from about $0.24 straight to $0.22 in a short window.

However, market analyst Trader Tardigrade remains optimistic for Dogecoin (DOGE). According to his X post, the Dogecoin price is nearing the final stages of consolidation before a pump. He foresees the value of this meme coin potentially soaring to $0.41.

TradingView data supports this Dogecoin price prediction. Notably, the Dogecoin price is now positioned above its 50-day EMA of $0.21 and its 100-day EMA of $0.20. This indicates a good entry point for new buyers. Nevertheless, many traders are focusing on Unilabs (UNIL) instead, as it has more utility than Dogecoin.

The SHIB price could see a reversal upwards

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is another meme coin experiencing turbulence. Over the past 30 days, the SHIB price has decreased from approximately $0.000015 to nearly $0.000012, according to CMC data. In other words, an almost 20% drop-off for Shiba Inu in just a few short weeks.

People are still watching this token thanks to a bullish Shiba Inu price prediction from analyst Crypto King. In a recent post, Crypto King told his X followers that the SHIB price could be ready to bounce, predicting it might reach $0.000040 next.

There were also bullish developments for Shiba Inu (SHIB). Lead developer Kaal revealed that anyone can now build SHIB on BASE or SOL using the CCIP version. This is nice, but traders are still eyeing Unilabs (UNIL) more closely. The smaller market cap means it could pump quicker than the SHIB price.

What puts Unilabs (UNIL) ahead of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB)?

Traders are spotting hints that the Dogecoin price and the SHIB price could bounce back soon, but the spotlight has totally shifted to Unilabs (UNIL).This could be due to its passive income capabilities or its utility-driven focus. In other words, the adoption rate of the UNIL altcoin may be faster since it offers more use cases than the hype-based Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

Plus, its smaller market cap ensures quicker price gains. If you are interested in checking out UNIL, follow the links below.

